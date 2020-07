Chatham announces plan to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control. The companies did not put a price on the deal in an announcement Sunday. The agreement still needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge; a hearing is scheduled for July 24.