Elon Musk soars past Warren Buffett on world's richest list

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Another surge in Tesla's share price has vaulted Elon Musk up the list of the world's richest people.
 (CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg.

