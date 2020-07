Baby success for England’s first reintroduced pine martens



The first pine martens to be reintroduced to England have had kits, marking a milestone in efforts to boost their recovery, conservationists said.The native carnivores all but vanished from England in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 4 hours ago

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test



West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 1 day ago