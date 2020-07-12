Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Battles For Florida’s Electoral Votes

Trump Battles For Florida’s Electoral Votes 00:55

 President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans to host the in-person Republican National Convention in Florida, even as coronavirus cases flare throughout the state.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How President Donald Trump can get his campaign — and America — back on track

 Trump campaign has been adrift. The Republican base is alive and well, but Trump voters need a reason to get excited, write Ed Rollins and Eric Beach.
USATODAY.com

'You can't do that': Fox News host Wallace confronts DeVos on threat to redirect funds from schools

 Chris Wallace asked Betsy DeVos "under what authority" she and Trump were going to "unilaterally cut off funding" to schools that refuse to reopen.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Health Officials Warn More Will Die as Covid Cases Rise

 They struck a sober note on Sunday’s news programs, strongly urging the vast majority of people in hard-hit cities and states to wear masks and avoid large..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Crisis Playbook

 On a Friday, the world heard vulgar audio of Mr. Trump boasting about forcing himself on women. By Sunday night, the episode that was supposed to doom him had..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Graham to Call Mueller to Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

 The announcement is the latest effort by Senate Republicans to press forward with an election-year bid to discredit the Trump-Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com

Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn

 Tuesday’s runoff election for Senate may finally settle Jeff Sessions’ yearslong standoff with President Trump, as Republicans referee between a native son..
NYTimes.com
Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes [Video]

Trump bets re-opening schools may win votes

[NFA] The Republican president's re-election effort sees re-opening schools shuttered by the coronavirus as part of a plan to restore his standing among suburban voters. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will call Robert Mueller to testify before his committee

 Robert Mueller broke his yearlong silence Saturday, penning an op-ed that defends the Russia investigation and the prosecution of Roger Stone.
USATODAY.com

Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probe

 Ex-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation [Video]

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published

Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

 The former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan [Video]

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid [Video]

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published
QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP Congressman [Video]

QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP Congressman

Lauren Boebert, who has expressed support for the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, has defeated a five-term GOP congressman in Colorado’s Republican primary.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.

 Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
USATODAY.com

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence and claims he was "unfairly treated"

 President Trump has commuted the sentence of longtime friend and political adviser Roger Stone. Mr. Trump's decision late Friday came days before Stone was to...
CBS News

Nicolle Wallace Condemns ‘Zombie’ GOP for Complicity After Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Sentence: ‘You Pull the Fire Alarm… There’s Nobody Coming’

 Nicolle Wallace condemns 'Zombie' Republicans for complicity after Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence: 'You pull the fire alarm…there's nobody coming'
Mediaite


Tweets about this

PebbleShiny

Dr. TJ Eckleburg RT @PhilipRucker: Breaking —> Robert Mueller breaks his silence in Wash Post op-ed and writes that Roger Stone remains a convicted felon, a… 27 seconds ago

AmoiaSamuel

Samuel Amoia Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence https://t.co/LMNIzZN3Vi 1 minute ago

davida76321

A man called David 😎🏌️‍♂️🍸🌎🌊🌊🇬🇧🇺🇸 Sorry Mueller but where were you when you were needed: Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for com… https://t.co/z2XBprbRQU 3 minutes ago

TassajaraRd

JustSusan ⭐️ RT @washingtonpost: Mueller breaks his silence to defend Russia investigation and Stone prosecution https://t.co/sGh1So78ly 7 minutes ago

1306Pootie

1306Pootie Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence https://t.co/DWxyKPudYY 15 minutes ago

JClickbaited

Thanks for the face mask! Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/yi2gRBxEBV 16 minutes ago

no_fkng_way

no way Mueller wrote an opinion article for the Washington Post, published under the headline “Roger Stone remains a convi… https://t.co/hRd5lCS386 22 minutes ago

h_n_malcolm

Hannah N Malcolm Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence https://t.co/SNhn6iYQQS 23 minutes ago