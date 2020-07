Hyundai exec: Online sales will help with virus resurgence Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DETROIT (AP) — The past five years have been rough for Hyundai in the U.S. as it scrambled to catch up with a massive shift in consumer preferences from cars to trucks and SUVs. The South Korean auto company ran through multiple leaders as it added utility vehicles to a car-heavy lineup, but sales fell […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this