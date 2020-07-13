Global  
 

Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
Daniel Snyder Daniel Snyder American football owner

