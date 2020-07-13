|
Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart(CNN)To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart. Trump is not even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric on which he's anchoring his..
WorldNews
As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone darkThe Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com
What we know: The latest on mounting pressure that could prompt Washington Redskins to change team nameWashington's NFL team has faced scrutiny for years regarding its name, but the franchise might have reached its tipping point in recent days.
USATODAY.com
Redskins coach Ron Rivera says name change for 2020 season would be 'awesome'Washington's new coach optimistic NFL team could change its nickname before the start of the 2020 season, says there are two options "I really like."
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: NFL players' return to action amid coronavirus pandemic 'does not seem like a risk worth taking'NFL training camps open in less than three weeks, but Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith said playing "does not seem like a risk worth taking."
USATODAY.com
NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins roasts Texans in tweet congratulating Patrick Mahomes for dealCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins congratulated Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on his record NFL contract Tuesday, He also took a shot at his former team.
USATODAY.com
10 NFL stars next in line to land huge contracts: Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott on deckWith his new deal, Patrick Mahomes set a bar that might not be cleared for some time. But there are still several NFL stars due for a huge payday.
USATODAY.com
Daniel Snyder American football owner
