You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York



Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:51 Published 6 days ago Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell



Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago Epstein accuser cried 'happy tears' on hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell arrest



One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers says she cried "happy tears" following the arrest of Epstein's long-time associate British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell last week, Australia's Network Nine.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this