Exit Polls Show Poland’s Duda Leading in Presidential Runoff

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Exit Polls Show Poland’s Duda Leading in Presidential RunoffA late exit poll for Poland’s presidential runoff Sunday showed the conservative, populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, leading against the liberal, pro-Europe mayor of Warsaw, but with the race still too close to call. It appeared to be the closest election in Poland’s history, reflecting the deep divisions in this European Union nation. The exit poll by the Ipsos institute showed Duda with 50.8% of the vote and challenger Rafal Trzaskowski with 49.2%. An earlier exit poll had showed Duda with 50.4% and Trzaskowski 49.6%. The polls had margins for error of plus-or-minus 1 percentage point and 2 points, respectively. Official results are not expected until Monday or Tuesday. Long...
Video credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Poland votes: Poles head to the ballot box in knife-edge presidential election runoff

Poland votes: Poles head to the ballot box in knife-edge presidential election runoff 01:10

 Polls suggest it is too close to call who will win the second round of Poland's presidential election, which may be decided on a small margin of votes.View on euronews

