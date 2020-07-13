|
Leicester’s Champions League spot at risk after loss to Bournemouth
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
London, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Leicester City suffered what can only be described as a meltdown Sunday against relegation-threatened Bournemouth, blowing a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 4-1 and jeopardize their qualification for the 2020-2021 Champions League. The result also further scrambled the situation at the bottom end of the table, as the Cherries moved ahead of Aston Villa into 18th and within 3 points of safety. For the first half of the match at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, the hosts looked like a team resigned to relegation and...
Bournemouth hammer 10-man Leicester to boost survival hopesBournemouth come from behind to beat 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
Bournemouth v Leicester CityPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City.
Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser
Bournemouth denied by late VAR decision in draw with SpursCallum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
Crossharbour stabbing: Man arrested after teen killedA 21-year-old man, from Tower Hamlets, east London, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies
Londoners on whether face coverings should be compulsory
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Man City to learn ban appeal verdict - everything you need to knowBBC Sport looks forward to Monday's verdict on Manchester City's appeal against their two-year Champions League ban.
Wolves 3-0 Everton: Hosts boost Champions League hopesWolves boost their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
Aston Villa beat Palace to boost survival hopesAston Villa beat Crystal Palace to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation in a game including two controversial video assistant referee decisions.
12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace footballer ws subjected to vile racist abuse over Instagram ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa
Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace: Trezeguet scores twice in controversial winAston Villa beat Crystal Palace to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation in a game including two controversial video assistant referee decisions.
Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on
