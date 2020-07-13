Global  
 

Leicester’s Champions League spot at risk after loss to Bournemouth

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Leicester’s Champions League spot at risk after loss to BournemouthLondon, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Leicester City suffered what can only be described as a meltdown Sunday against relegation-threatened Bournemouth, blowing a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 4-1 and jeopardize their qualification for the 2020-2021 Champions League. The result also further scrambled the situation at the bottom end of the table, as the Cherries moved ahead of Aston Villa into 18th and within 3 points of safety. For the first half of the match at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, the hosts looked like a team resigned to relegation and...
