José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past Arsenal

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past ArsenalSpurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to secure Europa League qualification for Tottenham from the remaining games of the season after watching his team edge to a derby win over Arsenal....
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback 00:53

 Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son...

'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with Spurs

 Jose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho [Video]

Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Sunday's north London derby will only be about bragging right as his side and Arsenal sit ninth and eighth respectively.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Arsenal: Toby Alderweireld heads winner as Spurs come from behind

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derby

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
Saturday's gossip column: Arsenal face battle for Ceballos

 Arsenal face competition for the permanent signature of Ceballos, Man Utd want Chiesa, plus more.
BBC News

Man Utd & Wolves learn potential Europa League opponents

 Manchester United are drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves may meet Sevilla or Roma.
BBC News

European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top four

 Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
Champions League & Europa League draws - all you need to know

 Remember European competition? Here is everything you need to know about Friday's Champions and Europa League draws.
BBC News

Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors [Video]

Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho remained visibly frustrated at what he deemed as refereeing errors in recent games while looking ahead to the north London derby against Arsenal. Ahead of the clash,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Arsenal, with just a point separating the north London rivals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban [Video]

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Europa League draw: Manchester United avoid big guns as Wolves and Rangers face challenging potential quarter-final ties

 Manchester United were given a favourable Europa League quarter-final in Friday’s draw, while Wolves and Rangers face serious challenges should they progress...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Team TalkDaily Star

Manchester United, Man City and Wolves to play European clashes at home with Champions League and Europa League returning to England

 Manchester City are to host their Champions League round-of-16 second leg tie at the Etihad while Manchester United and Wolves will play their respective Europa...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.londonBBC News

