José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past Arsenal
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Spurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to secure Europa League qualification for Tottenham from the remaining games of the season after watching his team edge to a derby win over Arsenal....
