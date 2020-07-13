Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: Australian hot spot sees new virus cases decline

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s worst-hit Victoria state recorded fewer coronavirus cases on Monday, but a health official has warned the disease spread might yet worsen. The 177 new cases were substantially down from 273 cases on Sunday and a record 288 on Friday. Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was too early […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results 01:06

 Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2,537 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona [Video]

2,537 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

According to Arizona Department of Health Service, there are now 2,537 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:39Published
Confirmed Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across Nation Nearly 3.3M [Video]

Confirmed Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across Nation Nearly 3.3M

CBS4's Tom Hanson has the latest developments from around the United States.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published
Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Breaks Single-Day Record For New COVID-19 Cases

Its 15,300 new cases mark the largest one-day increase of any U.S. state.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria recorded 288 new cases on Friday, the largest number of any state since the pandemic...
SeattlePI.com

Asia Today: Australian state's cases spike, borders to shut

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as...
SeattlePI.com

Australian state records record 288 new coronavirus cases

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria recorded 288 new cases on Friday, the largest number of any state since the pandemic...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this