Asia Today: Australian hot spot sees new virus cases decline

Video credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results 01:06 Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty...