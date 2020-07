You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes



The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published 7 hours ago Rajasthan political crisis: Congress is strong, says state party in-charge



The meeting led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress party MLAs concluded on July 12. Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande attended the meeting. After the meeting he said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 8 hours ago Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet



After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:52 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Power games in Rajasthan, Cong MLAs meet Ashok Gehlot to indicate support Several ministers and MLAs visited CM Ashok Gehlot's home on Sunday, indicating support to him amid speculation over a widening rift with his deputy Sachin...

IndiaTimes 19 hours ago





Tweets about this