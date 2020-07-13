Global  
 

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Monday, 13 July 2020
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early on Monday morning in Srigufwara area.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Anantnag 01:15

 An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details are awaited in this regard.

