Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details are awaited in this regard.
One unidentified terrorist has been killed so far in an encounter in Baramulla district of JandK on July 12. The encounter took place at Rebban area of Sopore. The identification and group-affiliation..
An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Sunday at Rebban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details..