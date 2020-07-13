|
President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Kosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international war crimes prosecutors. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers (SPO) announced unexpectedly on June 24 that Thaci and other prominent Kosovars were the subject of an indictment on suspicion of serious crimes including "nearly 100 murders," enforced disappearances, and torture. Thaci was a top commander of the Kosovo Liberation...
Hashim Thaçi 4th President of Kosovo
White House talks over Kosovo-Serbia in doubt after war crime charges
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:01Published
Kosovo partially recognised state in the Balkans
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talksBRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France on Friday led a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Greece shuts Serbia border amid COVID-19 spike in the Balkans
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:44Published
Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
The Hague City and municipality in South Holland, Netherlands
Dutch police use water cannon to disperse The Hague protest
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office
Kosovo Liberation Army Ethnic-Albanian nationalist paramilitary organization (1992–1999)
