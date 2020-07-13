Global  
 

President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes Indictment

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
President Of Kosovo To Be Interviewed In The Hague On War Crimes IndictmentKosovar President Hashim Thaci is set to be​ interviewed in The Hague on July 13 by international war crimes prosecutors. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers (SPO) announced unexpectedly on June 24 that Thaci and other prominent Kosovars were the subject of an indictment on suspicion of serious crimes including "nearly 100 murders," enforced disappearances, and torture. Thaci was a top commander of the Kosovo Liberation...
