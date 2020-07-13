Where Is The RACE? Teaching Children to Practice Inclusion and Diversity Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Where Is The RACE? Teaching Children to Practice Inclusion, Diversity and Embrace the Human Race Imagine a world without racism. Our children and grandchildren will be the change agents tomorrow if we instill antiracist principles today. In the book, Where Is The RACE? Sherri Jefferson and the African American Juvenile Justice Project (www.AAJJP.com) teach children to practice inclusion and diversity. As the world engages in conversation about race and inclusion, children are often left out of the conversation. Yet, studies prove that children learn about race before their first birthday. The reader will gain valuable lessons of inclusion and equality. All families will find the book is... 👓 View full article

