Where Is The RACE? Teaching Children to Practice Inclusion and Diversity

Monday, 13 July 2020
Where Is The RACE? Teaching Children to Practice Inclusion, Diversity and Embrace the Human Race Imagine a world without racism. Our children and grandchildren will be the change agents tomorrow if we instill antiracist principles today. In the book, Where Is The RACE? Sherri Jefferson and the African American Juvenile Justice Project (www.AAJJP.com) teach children to practice inclusion and diversity. As the world engages in conversation about race and inclusion, children are often left out of the conversation. Yet, studies prove that children learn about race before their first birthday. The reader will gain valuable lessons of inclusion and equality. All families will find the book is...
News video: Three Ways to Raise a Child Without Unconscious Bias

Three Ways to Raise a Child Without Unconscious Bias 06:37

 Diversity, Inclusion, and Bias are words that have been circulating social media and headlines frequently since the beginning of the George Floyd Protests. However these words are not new to our guest, and she has been hard at work fighting for these for quite some time. Risha Grant, an...

A community discussion on race relations [Video]

A community discussion on race relations

The City of Port St. Lucie is providing an opportunity for police, government leaders and community members to start a conversation surrounding race relations and inclusion.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:40Published

