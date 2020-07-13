Global  
 

Japan, U.S. discussing jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020
Japan, U.S. discussing jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military basesTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman said on Monday, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases. ......
