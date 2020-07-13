Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera disappearance: Police shares update after searching surrounding buildings: Nothing came of it

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera disappearance: Police shares update after searching surrounding buildings: Nothing came of itAttach Main Entertaiment Image: naya-rivera-disappearance-police-shares-update-after-searching-surrounding-buildings-nothing-came-of-it.jpg The search for Naya Rivera continues as there is no sign of the Glee star. Officials shared rescue plans on Sunday and said that they would be searching the cabins surrounding Lake Piru, where she was last...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up 01:05

 Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up The actress is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, and the incident has now been classed as a "recovery operation", with...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabins

 The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...
USATODAY.com
Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation could take days. Rivera, 33, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday. She rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, then vanished. Rivera's son was on the boat, but she was nowhere to be found.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Lea Michele Deletes Twitter [Video]

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

Naya Rivera search continues as authorities release underwater footage

 Two days since the disappearance of actor Naya Rivera, the search continues at Lake Piru with no sign of the star in sight. Authorities have now released..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Saturday Marks Day 4 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Saturday marks the fourth day in the search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing while on a lake with her 4-year-old son in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:13Published
Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Continues Search For 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

Divers faced major challenges as the multiagency search for Rivera stretched into its third day Friday. The search is focusing on the north part of the lake, where Rivera’s son was discovered alone.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Search for Naya Rivera Now a 'Recovery' Mission, According to Authorities

 Police have presumed Naya Rivera has passed away as they have announced they are treating the search for her as a “recovery.” TMZ is reporting that...
Just Jared Also reported by •SBSE! OnlineJerusalem PostWorldNews

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

 The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •WorldNewsTamworth Herald

Naya Rivera Search Will Include Cabins on Lake Piru

 Authorities will search cabins that line Lake Piru ... not because they believe Naya Rivera is there, but because there has been so much social media activity...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldJerusalem PostWorldNews

Tweets about this