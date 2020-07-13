Naya Rivera disappearance: Police shares update after searching surrounding buildings: Nothing came of it

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter



Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the deletion. The Independent says her account had in recent days been tagged in a number of tweets demanding she comment on Rivera’s disappearance. Others had tagged her directly in abusive messages. Michele and Rivera were at the centre of a number of feud rumors when 'Glee' was on the air.

