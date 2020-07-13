Global  
 

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27

Monday, 13 July 2020
Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's manager Roger Widynowski told USA Today in a statement. ......
News video: Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27 00:37

 King of Rock'n Roll Elvis Presley's grandson and Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died at 27 years old.

Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson, dies at 27

 Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27.
Elvis Presley Elvis Presley American singer and actor

Today in History for July 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: Elvis Presley holds his first major recording session; Birth of the bikini; Enron's Kenneth Lay dies; Arthur Ashe wins at..
Elvis Presley's jockstrap for sale [Video]

Elvis Presley's jockstrap for sale

Elvis Presley's "used" and "worn" jockstrap is up for sale for almost £30,000.

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor [Video]

"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor

Thousands gathered in the city of Khabarovsk and some shouted, "Shame on Moscow!" and "Putin's a thief!" after their governor was arrested.

Russian city marches in support of detained regional governor

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Thousands marched in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in support of its regional governor, who is being held in pre-trial..
Russia: Moscow and Ankara working on Libya ceasefire

 Russia and Turkey are working on an immediate ceasefire agreement for the conflict in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on..
Russian detains ex-defense reporter for treason

 A high-profile Russian journalist who became an adviser to the head of the space agency was detained Tuesday on charges of treason for allegedly divulging state..
