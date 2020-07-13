|
Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's manager Roger Widynowski told USA Today in a statement. ......
Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley American singer and actor
Moscow Capital of Russia
