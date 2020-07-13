Global  
 

White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus(CNN)As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a statement Saturday, a White House official told CNN that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things." The official went on to provide a lengthy list of examples, citing Fauci's comments early in the pandemic and linking to past interviews. These bullet points, which...
News video: White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence 00:43

 Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone...

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci [Video]

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on television. Meanwhile, Fauci is expressing puzzlement at some of Trump's claims. When the coronavirus task force convened at the Department of Education this week, Fauci was told to telecommute rather than attending in person.

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus [Video]

Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said in a Financial Times interview published Friday. Business Insider reports that there is overwhelming evidence of COVID-19's effects contradicts Trump's statement.

Likely some aerosol transmission of new coronavirus -Fauci [Video]

Likely some aerosol transmission of new coronavirus -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said the new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree.

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews

Today in History for July 12

 Highlights of this day in history: Julius Caesar born; Walter Mondale taps Geraldine Ferraro as the first woman to run on a major party ticket for the White..
'We do expect deaths to go up,' warns White House COVID-19 task force's Adm. Giroir as cases rise

 Giroir, who oversees coronavirus testing, said mask wearing was "essential" to stopping the spread and that reinstating lockdowns was "on the table."
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

 United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on China

 China has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy..
WorldNews

Uncertainty clouds Afghan talks

 WITH the US presidential election barely four months away, top American officials have been engaged in another round of shuttle diplomacy to get intra-Afghan..
WorldNews

Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Tops U.S. Record With Over 15,000 New Cases

 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pushes for U.S. schools to reopen. Trump wears a mask publicly for the first time. And India’s latest surge includes a top..
Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.

 Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
