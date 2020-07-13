|
White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on virus
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
(CNN)As coronavirus cases surge in the United States, the White House is taking aim at the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. In a statement Saturday, a White House official told CNN that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things." The official went on to provide a lengthy list of examples, citing Fauci's comments early in the pandemic and linking to past interviews. These bullet points, which...
Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US HospitalsThe U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
Today in History for July 12Highlights of this day in history: Julius Caesar born; Walter Mondale taps Geraldine Ferraro as the first woman to run on a major party ticket for the White..
'We do expect deaths to go up,' warns White House COVID-19 task force's Adm. Giroir as cases riseGiroir, who oversees coronavirus testing, said mask wearing was "essential" to stopping the spread and that reinstating lockdowns was "on the table."
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemicUnited States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the..
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on ChinaChina has fast become a top election issue as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden engage in a verbal brawl over who's better at playing the tough guy..
Uncertainty clouds Afghan talksWITH the US presidential election barely four months away, top American officials have been engaged in another round of shuttle diplomacy to get intra-Afghan..
Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Tops U.S. Record With Over 15,000 New CasesEducation Secretary Betsy DeVos pushes for U.S. schools to reopen. Trump wears a mask publicly for the first time. And India’s latest surge includes a top..
Under Donald Trump, is the Republican Party better off than it was four years ago? No.Republican silence to Trump commuting Roger Stone's sentence is just the latest way he has dumped the GOP on the wrong side of history: Our view
