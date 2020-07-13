'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

Brie Larson Reveals Major Roles She Did Not Get



(CNN) Before she was "Captain Marvel," Brie Larson says she missed out on some big movies. She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a "Star Wars" movie, along with starring roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Terminator: Genisys," she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday. It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them. I'm so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970