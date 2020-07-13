Global  
 

'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
