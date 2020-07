'It's been tough': Houli reveals his mother is in ICU with coronavirus Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Richmond star Bachar Houli chose to reveal his mother's illness as a way of urging the public to take coronavirus seriously and get tested. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AFL Feeds 'It's been tough': Houli reveals his mother is in ICU with coronavirus #AFL: Richmond star Bachar Houli chose to re… https://t.co/CfoYZPYHmy 1 hour ago The Age Sport RT @petryan: All thoughts with Bachar and his family. If ever there is a man who makes you feel better after having a chat to him it's the… 2 hours ago peter ryan All thoughts with Bachar and his family. If ever there is a man who makes you feel better after having a chat to hi… https://t.co/FaJpdZzsze 3 hours ago 💧Vince Mahon RT @agerealfooty: Bachar Houli has revealed his mother has coronavirus and is in intensive care. He's urging the public to take the virus s… 3 hours ago Real Footy (AFL) Bachar Houli has revealed his mother has coronavirus and is in intensive care. He's urging the public to take the v… https://t.co/H6fqlJQ4Zq 3 hours ago