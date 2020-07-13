Global  
 

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week. Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers, […]
