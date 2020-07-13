Global  
 

Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57. Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. […]
