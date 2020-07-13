Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Monday, 13 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” died Sunday, husband John Travolta said. She was 57. Travolta said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer. […]
Hollywood star John Travolta announced that his wife, Kelly Preston has passed away after a brave two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57. Taking to his... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Just Jared •DNA •AceShowbiz •BBC News