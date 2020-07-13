|
National French Fry Day 2020: Get free fries at McDonald's and deals at Burger King, KFC, Checkers on Monday
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
McDonald's is giving away free fries Monday for National French Fry Day.. Other restaurants with fry deals include KFC, Checkers and White Castle.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Checkers and Rally's American fast food company
KFC American fast food restaurant chain
KFC Birthday Party Costs $18,000 in Covid-19 Fines in Australia“That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall,” said Chief Commissioner Shane Patton of the Victoria police. Officers were led to a house where they found..
NYTimes.com
Victoria Police issue $26,000 of COVID-19 fines after partygoers make early-morning KFC dashChief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was extremely concerning to see so many people flouting public health directions in the middle of a lockdown.
SBS
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
McDonald's breakfast is back - but these 28 restaurants won't be serving itMcDonald's has brought back a limited breakfast menu...
WorldNews
McDonald's halts U.S. reopening plans
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
McDonald's Says Black Franchisees Say They Face Discimination
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Burger King Global chain of hamburger fast food restaurants headquartered in Florida
White Castle (restaurant) American fast food restaurant chain
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this