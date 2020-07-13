Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National French Fry Day 2020: Get free fries at McDonald's and deals at Burger King, KFC, Checkers on Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
McDonald's is giving away free fries Monday for National French Fry Day.. Other restaurants with fry deals include KFC, Checkers and White Castle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: National French Fry day – who has the best fries?

National French Fry day – who has the best fries? 02:48

 It's National French Fry Day and we talked with Mojo in the Morning about who has the best fries.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Checkers and Rally's Checkers and Rally's American fast food company


KFC KFC American fast food restaurant chain

KFC Birthday Party Costs $18,000 in Covid-19 Fines in Australia

 “That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall,” said Chief Commissioner Shane Patton of the Victoria police. Officers were led to a house where they found..
NYTimes.com

Victoria Police issue $26,000 of COVID-19 fines after partygoers make early-morning KFC dash

 Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said it was extremely concerning to see so many people flouting public health directions in the middle of a lockdown.
SBS

McDonald's McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain

McDonald's breakfast is back - but these 28 restaurants won't be serving it

 McDonald's has brought back a limited breakfast menu...
WorldNews
McDonald's halts U.S. reopening plans [Video]

McDonald's halts U.S. reopening plans

U.S. customers that want to dine in at McDonald's will have to wait another 3 weeks in a prolonged shutdown which is sure to bring further pain to the fast food chain. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends [Video]

Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends

CBC reported that McDonald’s ended its Canadian trial of Beyond Meat in April with no plans to continue. According to Business Insider, the plant-based burger dropped as much as 10% because of the news. While Beyond Meat said in an email they were “pleased with the test,” a JPMorgan analyst said usually if a test goes well, it doesn’t end. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the plan with McDonald’s hasn’t changed. Despite the recent drop, Beyond Meat is up more than 90% year-to-date.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
McDonald's Says Black Franchisees Say They Face Discimination [Video]

McDonald's Says Black Franchisees Say They Face Discimination

McDonald Black franchisees say they earn less per month than average. According to Business Insider they're right. As of late 2019, McDonald's Black franchisees netted $68,000 less a month when compared to McDonald's overall franchisee average. The gap has more than doubled in recent years. Some insiders say McDonald's is making new efforts to address inequalities.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Burger King Burger King Global chain of hamburger fast food restaurants headquartered in Florida


White Castle (restaurant) White Castle (restaurant) American fast food restaurant chain

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's National French Fry Day [Video]

It's National French Fry Day

How do you like to eat French Fries?

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:17Published
Something Good: National French Fry Day [Video]

Something Good: National French Fry Day

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David are excited to celebrate National French Fry Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:05Published
Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July! [Video]

Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July!

You know the phrase “Christmas in July”? With these things being available for free in July, it might feel that way! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Breakfast is back on the menu at Hamilton's two McDonald's restaurants

Breakfast is back on the menu at Hamilton's two McDonald's restaurants Lovers of the McMuffin will now be able to get their fix at Hamilton Palace Grounds and Hamilton Retail Park.
Daily Record Also reported by •Hereford TimesDerby TelegraphWorldNewsEssex Chronicle

National French Fry Day 2020: Get free fries at McDonald's and deals at Burger King, KFC, Checkers on Monday

 McDonald's is giving away free fries Monday for National French Fry Day.. Other restaurants with fry deals include KFC, Checkers and White Castle.
USATODAY.com

How to get a free McDonald's breakfast worth £10 this week

How to get a free McDonald's breakfast worth £10 this week The breakfast menu is returning to more than 1,000 restaurants across the UK this week
Daily Record Also reported by •Essex Chronicle

Tweets about this