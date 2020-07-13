Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jerry Maguire' actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies of breast cancer at 57

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
"Jerry Maguire" actress Kelly Preston has died at 57. Her husband, John Travolta, confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle

Actress Kelly Preston Dies At 57 After Breast Cancer Battle 00:48

 Kelly Preston's husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and former model

Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta's wife, dies aged 57

 The US actress after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta said.
BBC News

John Travolta John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

 Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike [Video]

Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike

It's not every day that you come across someone who looks like Jennifer Aniston — let alone someone who could be her twin. After all, despite having blonde hair and blue eyes, the actress has a very distinct look. So then, you can imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon an Instagram photo of a woman who looks nearly identical to the Friends star (save for her signature beachy blonde hair, that is).

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried Zaha

 Crystal Palace footballer ws subjected to vile racist abuse over Instagram ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa
Independent
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

Kelly Preston has died following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this