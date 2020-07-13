|
Washington NFL team nickname update, Tucker Carlson, new Bronco: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to start off your Monday.
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
AP Top Stories July 13 AHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com
Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name MondayWashington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
USATODAY.com
To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart(CNN)To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart. Trump is not even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric on which he's anchoring his..
WorldNews
As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone darkThe Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: NFL players' return to action amid coronavirus pandemic 'does not seem like a risk worth taking'NFL training camps open in less than three weeks, but Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith said playing "does not seem like a risk worth taking."
USATODAY.com
NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published
Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator
'His hatred is infectious': Tucker Carlson, Trump's heir apparent and 2024 candidate?The conservative television star Tucker Carlson, whose Fox News program last month became the highest-rated show in the history of cable television, is known to..
WorldNews
Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messagesThe writer for host Tucker Carlson posted highly offensive messages online under the name CharlesXII.
BBC News
Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist postsThe top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
Ford Bronco American sport-utility vehicle
Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikesThe new Bronco has been in the works for years. Ford has made it clear the company plans to go after the market dominated by the Jeep Wrangler.
USATODAY.com
