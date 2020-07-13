Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington NFL team nickname update, Tucker Carlson, new Bronco: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to start off your Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer 00:28

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content. Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos,...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Washington Redskins Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

AP Top Stories July 13 A

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: 15,000 coronavirus cases in Florida in one day; Explosion and fire on Navy ship; Search for Naya Rivera continues; NFL..
USATODAY.com

Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name Monday

 Washington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
USATODAY.com

To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart

 (CNN)To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart. Trump is not even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric on which he's anchoring his..
WorldNews

As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone dark

 The Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: NFL players' return to action amid coronavirus pandemic 'does not seem like a risk worth taking'

 NFL training camps open in less than three weeks, but Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith said playing "does not seem like a risk worth taking."
USATODAY.com
NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’ [Video]

NFL star Tom Brady adapting to new life in Tampa Bay in ‘unique times’

Tom Brady has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for him to adjust to life in Tampa Bay after he brought to an end his 20-year association with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator

'His hatred is infectious': Tucker Carlson, Trump's heir apparent and 2024 candidate?

 The conservative television star Tucker Carlson, whose Fox News program last month became the highest-rated show in the history of cable television, is known to..
WorldNews

Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messages

 The writer for host Tucker Carlson posted highly offensive messages online under the name CharlesXII.
BBC News

Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist posts

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com

Ford Bronco Ford Bronco American sport-utility vehicle

Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes

 The new Bronco has been in the works for years. Ford has made it clear the company plans to go after the market dominated by the Jeep Wrangler.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Cleveland Indians considers changing name [Video]

Cleveland Indians considers changing name

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response [Video]

Fort Worth Police Slam Fox News Host For "Absolutely Inaccurate" Report About Protest Response

The Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement Monday condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an "absolutely inaccurate" report about its handling of recent racial injustice protests. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests [Video]

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Trump: ‘How Hard Are You Trying?’ to Protect People From Violent Protests

Tucker Carlson called out President Trump’s response to protests around the country and questioned if his leadership can keep America safe. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Washington NFL team nickname update, Tucker Carlson, new Bronco: 5 things to know Monday

 Washington NFL plans to announce the retirement of "Redskins" nickname, Tucker Carlson expected to discuss ex-writer's racist, sexist posts and more news to...
USATODAY.com

Ford To Revive Bronco As Dedicated Off-road Brand

 Ford plans to bring back the Bronco as a dedicated off-road brand when it launches an all-new 4x4 SUV lineup on July 13. The automaker said it will introduce an...
RTTNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness InsiderMotorAuthorityJust-AutoSeattle TimesNewsmax

New Ford Bronco 4x4 to be revealed tonight, image leaks out

 First official shot of rugged reborn 4x4 icon appears online ahead of reveal tipped for 1am UK time Ford is finally set to reveal the long-awaited rebirth of...
Autocar


Tweets about this

automotive_2day

Automotive Today Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes https://t.co/SIdxKZV6dp 17 hours ago

southspoon70

Scott Norfolk Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes https://t.co/ViBmL5mOxj via @usatoday 2 days ago

BidrowskiMark

Mark Bidrowski Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes https://t.co/EOs6ItcumL via @YahooNews 2 days ago

VoicuHd

Ioja Stefan Voicu Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes https://t.co/xyL7OhRC9Y 2 days ago

JoeMomma833

Joemomma Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes. IMO, I love the 70’s Bronco, but Ford really… https://t.co/C2xZDuouBw 3 days ago

regibonn

Regi Bonner Open SmartNews to read 'Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes' here:… https://t.co/UR6Fl6em4v 3 days ago

ChrisArvay

Chris Arvay New Ford Bronco vs the champ Jeep Wrangler Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes https://t.co/Fs5wBTtIn0 3 days ago

dblitz1969

David Blitz Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes loyalty to ⁦@Jeep⁩ ? I’d go with @Ford any da… https://t.co/bhZskSWzzO 3 days ago