Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Plea seeks de-recognition of YSR Congress Party: HC seeks ECI reply

Hindu Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the ECI and YSR Congress Party seeking their stand on the Anna YSR Congress Party’s plea by September 3
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake

PL Punia says 'Sachin Pilot is now in BJP', later tweets to clarify mistake 02:07

 While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 13, the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and In-charge of Congress party in Chattisgarh, PL Punia spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Everyone knows BJP's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs [Video]

Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meeting, issues whip to MLAs

Amid deepening political crisis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of Congress legislators. Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party has issued a whip to mandate the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13 [Video]

Rajasthan Congress issues whip to MLAs for CLP meeting on July 13

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande on July 13 held a press conference with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jaipur. He said, "A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes [Video]

CM Gehlot's meeting with Congress MLAs concludes

The meeting which was held between Congress MLAs and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence has been concluded now. After attending the meeting, Congress MLA Rajendra Gudda said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this

narasimhap19

ри_sгмнп#64 RT @IndiaToday: The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the rulin… 5 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of t… https://t.co/Jp8PSNW4Ph 18 minutes ago

Sai836083

Sai RT @Cbnarmyvizag: Plea seeks de-recognition of YSR Congress Party: Delhi HC seeks ECI reply https://t.co/2iCuiTiROL via @indiatoday 41 minutes ago

Cbnarmyvizag

CBN ARMY VIZAG Plea seeks de-recognition of YSR Congress Party: Delhi HC seeks ECI reply https://t.co/2iCuiTiROL via @indiatoday 42 minutes ago

republic

Republic Plea seeks de-recognition of YSR Congress Party: HC seeks ECI reply https://t.co/w6vOzvNNXc 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Plea seeks de-recognition of YSR Congress Party: HC seeks ECI reply https://t.co/Ttczwq5SOL 2 hours ago