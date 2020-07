You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘It’s Up to Us to Close the Deal’ on Promoting Equality: BET Network’s Louis Carr



The media and marketing industries can play a key role in promoting racial diversity, a topic that has become more pronounced in recent weeks. The killing of George Floyd while in police custody in.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 33:39 Published 2 weeks ago Protests raise $6M for BLM global network foundation



Protests happening in the wake of George Floyd's death have help put 6 million dollars into the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Those donations will go toward black-led grassroots.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published on June 18, 2020 Michael Jordan makes $100 million pledge to racial equality organizations



Basketball legend Michael Jordan recently announced that he would be committing $100 million to “[ensure] racial equality” Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:27 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this