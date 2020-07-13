Global  
 

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
Video credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

Elvis Presley's Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

 King of Rock'n Roll Elvis Presley's grandson and Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died at 27 years old.

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide [Video]

Lisa Maria Presley's son de*d from apparent su*cide

The grandson of Elvis Prestley was reportedly found de*d in California on Sunday from a self inflicted g*nshot wound.

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies at 27

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 27, Lisa Marie Presley's..
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley's grandson, dies at 27

 Benjamin Keough, the son of actress Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27.
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

 Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
