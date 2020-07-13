|
Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Lisa Marie Presley is "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" at Benjamin Keough's death.
Lisa Marie Presley American singer-song-writer and daughter of Elvis Presley
