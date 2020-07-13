|
Google plans to invest $10bn in India
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
‘India Digitization Fund’ comes as US tech companies jostle for position in fast-growing online market
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Google set to invest $10 bln in India 01:20
Google plans its biggest investment yet in India, saying it will spend $10 bln there over the next few years. Julian Satterthwaite.
Google makes education push in India
Google said on Monday that it has partnered with CBSE, a government body that oversees education in private and public schools in India, to deliver a “blended...
TechCrunch
