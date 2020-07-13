Global  
 

Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated in all-stock deal

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthen’s its position in the analog semiconductor sector. It would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles. Maxim […]
