Analog Devices buying Maxim Integrated in all-stock deal
Monday, 13 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion, and strengthen’s its position in the analog semiconductor sector. It would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles. Maxim […]
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.4%. Year to date, Analog Devices has lost about 3.9%..
