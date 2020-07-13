Global  
 

Rap artist Lil Marlo killed in targeted shooting

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Rap artist Lil Marlo killed in targeted shootingThe Atlanta-based rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said on Sunday. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph ‘Marlo’ Johnson in a social media post, saying he will be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.” A statement from the Atlanta Police...
