|
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie, dies at 59
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson and Winnie Mandela, has died aged 59. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zindzi Mandela Nelson Mandela's daughter
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela South African activist and politician
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi dies at 59The youngest daughter of South Africa's first black president dies aged 59.
BBC News
South Africa eases COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41Published
Coronavirus: South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19It is one of several restrictions introduced by President Ramaphosa amid rising infection rates.
BBC News
AP Top Stories July 11 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, July 11th: Search for missing 'Glee' star Rivera continues; 5 dead and 40 arrests in attack on South Africa church; Two..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this