Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injuredFlames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which broke out at about 8:30 am local time (1530 GMT) aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel in port for routine maintenance. The blast was believed to have been triggered by the...
Video credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: USS Bonhomme Richard burns

USS Bonhomme Richard burns 02:33

 USS Bonhomme Richard burns

Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The agency said it was working with federal firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which was not reported. "Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow," Naval Surface Forces tweeted The ABC News reported that the department said that several sailors were being treated for a "variety" of injuries at the scene.

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

