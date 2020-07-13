Global  
 

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John...
News video: Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms

Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57, husband John Travolta confirms 00:42

 Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.Preston, who starred in films such as Mischief, Twins and Jerry Maguire, lost her two-year battle with breast cancer, Travolta said in an Instagram post.

