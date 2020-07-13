|
Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John...
Kelly Preston American actress and former model
'Her love and life will always be remembered': John Travolta mourns his late wife Kelly Preston
ShowBiz Minute: Preston, Keough, RiveraKelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, has died at the age of 57; Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says; The search to find Naya..
John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer
John Travolta American actor, dancer, singer, and pilot
