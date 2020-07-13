Global  
 

Human trial of world's first coronavirus vaccine completed, claims Russian embassy

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Human trial of world's first coronavirus vaccine completed, claims Russian embassyMoscow, July 13: As the world races towards finding an effective and safe vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University has completed the human trials of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine on their volunteers. "Sechenov University has successfully...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Russian University claims successful trials of 1st Covid vaccine | Oneindia News 01:35

 After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the world, the clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine have been successfully completed. Sputnik news agency reported quoting an official that The...

