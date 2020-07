You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Audio appears to capture Johnny Depp asking Amber Heard to cut him



Audio released from July 2016 appears to capture actor Johnny Depp asking his then wife, Amber Heard, to cut him. It was played during his high-profile libel trial against The Sun newspaper. The trial.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 3 days ago Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage



Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago Actor Johnny Depp has arrived back at court on day 4 of his libel trial



Footage of actor Johnny Depp arriving at the High Court in Central London today (10 July) as the first week of the libel trial against The Sun and Dan Wootton continues. The Pirates of the Caribbean.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this