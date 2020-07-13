Trump and coronavirus task force official turn on Fauci: ‘He’s made a lot of mistakes’ Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )





Several administration officials publicly challenged Fauci’s assessment that the U.S. was not “doing great” when compared to other countries’ handling of the virus.



On Sunday, Brett Giroir, a health and human services official and member of the same task force, rejected Fauci’s assessment, along with his recommendation that states experiencing a new spike in cases should shut down their economies.



“I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100 per cent right and he also doesn’t necessarily, and he admits that, have the whole national interest in mind,” Giroir told Meet The Press on Sunday.



“He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.”



In two separate television interviews during the week, President Donald Trump also took aim at Fauci, telling the Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was “a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes” and adding to Gray TV’s Greta Van Susteren that he disagreed with Fauci’s assessments.



Fauci is both the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and, until recently, the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response.



In a podcast interview with the FiveThirtyEight website on Thursday, he said some cities had done well in controlling the outbreak: “But as a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not.”



The U.S. has a quarter of the almost 13 million



On Sunday, White House officials provided U.S. news outlets with a list of past comments Fauci had made about the virus and its spread that they said had proven to be wrong.



These included remarks he made in January in which he declared that coronavirus was “not a major threat for people in the U.S.” and that asymptomatic carriers of the virus were unlikely to be spreaders of the disease.



The White House also seized on a remark by Fauci in March when the doctor played down the benefits of wearing face coverings.



Fauci seemed to acknowledge tensions with the White House in a Lunch with the FT published over the weekend, in which he revealed that he had not met the president in person since June 2 and had not briefed him in more than two months.



Fauci told the FT that his remarks in a March interview with Science magazine — in which he declared: “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push (Trump) down” — had caused “a tussle”.



However, the doctor said he was “sure” his messages to the president were being passed on.



“I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things,” he said. “And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately.”

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials turned their fire over the weekend on Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s own coronavirus task force who has been critical of the U.S. handling of the pandemic.Several administration officials publicly challenged Fauci’s assessment that the U.S. was not “doing great” when compared to other countries’ handling of the virus.On Sunday, Brett Giroir, a health and human services official and member of the same task force, rejected Fauci’s assessment, along with his recommendation that states experiencing a new spike in cases should shut down their economies.“I respect Dr. Fauci a lot, but Dr. Fauci is not 100 per cent right and he also doesn’t necessarily, and he admits that, have the whole national interest in mind,” Giroir told Meet The Press on Sunday.“He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.”In two separate television interviews during the week, President Donald Trump also took aim at Fauci, telling the Fox News host Sean Hannity that he was “a nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes” and adding to Gray TV’s Greta Van Susteren that he disagreed with Fauci’s assessments.Fauci is both the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and, until recently, the public face of the administration’s coronavirus response.In a podcast interview with the FiveThirtyEight website on Thursday, he said some cities had done well in controlling the outbreak: “But as a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not.”The U.S. has a quarter of the almost 13 million coronavirus cases around the world and is experiencing a surge of infections in many states.On Sunday, White House officials provided U.S. news outlets with a list of past comments Fauci had made about the virus and its spread that they said had proven to be wrong.These included remarks he made in January in which he declared that coronavirus was “not a major threat for people in the U.S.” and that asymptomatic carriers of the virus were unlikely to be spreaders of the disease.The White House also seized on a remark by Fauci in March when the doctor played down the benefits of wearing face coverings.Fauci seemed to acknowledge tensions with the White House in a Lunch with the FT published over the weekend, in which he revealed that he had not met the president in person since June 2 and had not briefed him in more than two months.Fauci told the FT that his remarks in a March interview with Science magazine — in which he declared: “I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push (Trump) down” — had caused “a tussle”.However, the doctor said he was “sure” his messages to the president were being passed on.“I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things,” he said. “And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Veuer - Published 55 minutes ago Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus 01:29 The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't



The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33%.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci



With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Fauci Says Trump's Wrong About Coronavirus



President Donald Trump said "99%" of coronavirus cases in the US are "totally harmless." Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's top infectious-disease expert. Fauci said Trump's claim is "false." "I'm.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this