Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson: Masks ‘should be worn’ in UK shops

BBC News Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has said he is looking at "enforcement" of masks for customers in England.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings

Boris Johnson says announcement on face coverings "in the next few days" 01:08

 Boris Johnson has dropped a fresh hint that face coverings and masks will become compulsory in shops. The prime minister said face coverings have a “great deal of value in confined spaces” amid the continued presence of the coronavirus, adding: “I think people should be wearing [them] in...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so [Video]

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so

Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Boris Johnson to decide on mandatory face mask wearing in shops this week

 But deputy Michael Gove says they will not become mandatory
Independent

Muslim Council of Britain demands Boris Johnson take action against Conservative MP who took part in Katie Hopkins panel

 Bob Blackman insists he did not know of controversial commentator's involvement when he sent video message
Independent

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops' [Video]

PM: 'Important to wear face masks in shops'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells Sky News it is 'very important' to wear face coverings in shops.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:19Published
Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops [Video]

Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells Andrew Marr face masks should not be mandatory in shops and he 'trusts people's good sense' to choose to wear one.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Johnson County commissioners adopt state mask mandate [Video]

Johnson County commissioners adopt state mask mandate

A contentious hearing Thursday morning in Olathe ended with the Johnson County Board of Commissioners adopting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order mandating masks be worn in public places.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris urges everyone to wear masks in shops

 'I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering' says Boris Johnson
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Al JazeeraWales OnlineIndian Express

UK to curb Huawei’s 5G role, WeWork says it’s on track for profits in 2021, OCC warning

 Boris Johnson is set to unveil plans this week to phase Huawei out of the UK’s 5G mo…
FT.com

The lockdown changes coming into effect today - and 17 things still banned

The lockdown changes coming into effect today - and 17 things still banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to start returning to work where possible, as he urged "more confidence" in shops, restaurants and pubs
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this