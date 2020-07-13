Johnson: Masks ‘should be worn’ in UK shops

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so



Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way".

