Barbados is introducing a visa that will allow foreigners to work remotely on its beaches Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Is working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic keeping you cooped up and restless at home? Barbados’s prime minister might have the solution you’re looking for.



Introducing the Barbados ‘ Welcome Stamp ‘ — a one-year work visa for foreigners looking to trade in their four walls for an island getaway. The visa, which is in its final stages of development, according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley last week, would “allow people from the United States, Europe, and Latin America to come and do their jobs digitally for a couple of months and then go back home, if they feel they can work better in a more relaxed atmosphere such as next to a beach.”



Motley noted that current travel restrictions has made short-term travel more difficult due to testing requirements, but thanks to this visa, tourists could come and go as they please in the allotted time. “You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back,” she was quoted by the country’s government website .



According to data compiled by the Barbados hotel and tourism sector, tourism accounts for 12 per cent of the country GDP and 40 per cent, indirectly, for its economic activity. Motley said the country will reopen to international travellers on July 12, including a twice weekly Air Canada flight from Pearson International on Thursdays and Saturdays. New COVID-19 protocol will require tourists to either present proof of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival or be subjected to testing and quarantining on arrival, if no proof is presented.



Barbados has reported 98 cases of COVID-19 in total as well as seven deaths. The government has relaxed restrictions, allowing restaurants to re-open and permitting social events with up to 500 people. Physical distancing of three feet minimum is required by both tourists and residents.



Re-opening the tourism sector “means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class,” Motley added in her speech. 👓 View full article

