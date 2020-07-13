Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress

Tom Hanks Wants You To Wear Your Mask



Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson survived coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic. According to People and CNN, Hanks is now urging people to mask up. The magazine reports that Hanks talked about face coverings during a press conference for his movie "Greyhound," which debuts July 10 on Apple TV+. "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29 Published on January 1, 1970