Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and former model

Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57 [Video]

Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57

Actress Kelly Preston has died after a two year battle with breast cancer. Her, husband, actor John Travolta shared the sad news in a post on Instagram Sunday. According to CNN, Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta eloped in Paris in 1991. In 1992 she and Travolta welcomed their first child, Jett, who died in 2009 following a seizure. She is survived by her husband John, their daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Kelly Preston, Wife of John Travolta, Dies Aged 57 [Video]

Kelly Preston, Wife of John Travolta, Dies Aged 57

Kelly Preston, the actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57 after a private battle with breast cancer. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
'Her love and life will always be remembered': John Travolta mourns his late wife Kelly Preston [Video]

'Her love and life will always be remembered': John Travolta mourns his late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has vowed to "always remember" his wife Kelly Preston's "love and life" following her death on Sunday (12.07.20).

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:02Published

Rita Wilson Rita Wilson Actress, producer

Celebrities who have had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities who have had COVID-19

om Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Tom Hanks Wants You To Wear Your Mask [Video]

Tom Hanks Wants You To Wear Your Mask

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress/singer Rita Wilson survived coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic. According to People and CNN, Hanks is now urging people to mask up. The magazine reports that Hanks talked about face coverings during a press conference for his movie "Greyhound," which debuts July 10 on Apple TV+. "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Russell Crowe Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician

Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown [Video]

Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown

Russell Crowe has confessed his sons chose to stay in the city with access to Uber Eats rather than quarantining with him at his home in the Australian bush.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Russell Crowe Says Original 'Gladiator' Script Was "So Bad" | THR News [Video]

Russell Crowe Says Original 'Gladiator' Script Was "So Bad" | THR News

The original script for 'Gladiator' was such a mess, Russell Crowe was not supposed to be allowed to read it before he signed on to do the film.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this