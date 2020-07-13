|
Kelly Preston: Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe, more stars pay tribute to late actress
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Rita Wilson, Russell Crowe and more celebrities are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died at 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kelly Preston American actress and former model
Kelly Preston Actress And Wife Of John Travolta Dies At 57
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Kelly Preston, Wife of John Travolta, Dies Aged 57
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42Published
'Her love and life will always be remembered': John Travolta mourns his late wife Kelly Preston
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published
Rita Wilson Actress, producer
Celebrities who have had COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Tom Hanks Wants You To Wear Your Mask
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Russell Crowe New Zealand-born actor, film producer and musician
Russell Crowe hasn't seen his kids during lockdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Russell Crowe Says Original 'Gladiator' Script Was "So Bad" | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:22Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this