Madeline Swegle becomes US Navy's first Black female fighter pilot in its 110-year history

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle will be the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical fighter pilot. Swegle will receive her "wings of gold" later this month.
