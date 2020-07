DC United scores twice late for 2-2 draw against Toronto FC Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuain and Frederic Brillant both scored late in the second half as D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC on Monday in the MLS is Back tournament. D.C. United played the entire second half with 10 men after Junior Moreno picked up a second yellow […] 👓 View full article

