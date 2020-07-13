Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penguins voluntarily sideline 9 players as NHL camps open

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp Monday after voluntarily sidelining nine players who may have had secondary exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19. The Penguins did not reveal which players were held out as a precautionary measur. The NHL has barred teams from revealing injury or illness information as a way to protect […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce One Of Their Players Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce One Of Their Players Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published
NHL Players Speak Out For Racial Justice [Video]

NHL Players Speak Out For Racial Justice

Several NHL players are asking people to stand together for change and not turn on each other. According to Reuters, clashes between police and protesters are erupting all over the U.S. during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this