Alphabet's Google to invest $10 billion in 'digital India'
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Google has announced it will invest $10 billion over the next five to seven years to accelerate India's transition to a digital economy. India is expected to hit 650 million internet users this year.
Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years. In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “oday, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will...
Hours ahead of the live broadcast of the sixth Google for India event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of an extremely fruitful Conversation with Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer..