Alphabet's Google to invest $10 billion in 'digital India'

Deutsche Welle Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Google has announced it will invest $10 billion over the next five to seven years to accelerate India's transition to a digital economy. India is expected to hit 650 million internet users this year.
