Video credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'India not in community transmission stage' | Oneindia News 01:30 The Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan on July 10 stated that recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63% and mortality rate is just 2.72% in the country right now. “Around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily. Despite being such a large country, we've not reached the community...