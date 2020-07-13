Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from decision
Monday, 13 July 2020 () TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Monday for not recusing himself from a Cabinet decision to award a contract to a charity his family did paid work for. Trudeau announced last month a grant for students having trouble finding work due to the pandemic. The almost billion-dollar program came under scrutiny after […]
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took quite the pause before responding to a question about President Donald Trump on Tuesday.Trudeau was asked to comment on Trump’s call for military action to..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
Asked by a reporter for his reaction to U.S. federal police removing protesters from outside the White House the night before, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "we all watch in horror and..