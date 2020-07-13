Global  
 

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from decision

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Monday for not recusing himself from a Cabinet decision to award a contract to a charity his family did paid work for. Trudeau announced last month a grant for students having trouble finding work due to the pandemic. The almost billion-dollar program came under scrutiny after […]
