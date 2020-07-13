|
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name that the franchise has used since 1933 but long has been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. Team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had previously said he would never change the name but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban...
Washington NFL team to announce retirement of 'Redskins' nickname, reveal new name MondayWashington owner Daniel Snyder plans to announce the retirement of the "Redskins" nickname and reveal a new team name Monday.
As Redskins review name, Dan Snyder's once-touted Native American foundation has gone darkThe Washington Redskins Original American Foundation, formed in 2014 by Daniel Snyder, has had a steep decline in donations in recent years.
NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo
FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name
Redskins sponsor FedEx asks for team name change
UPS Adds 'Peak' Surcharge, Coronavirus Fueled Spike
More groups call for complete ban on Native American mascots as momentum shifts"This is the closest I think Native peoples have come in nearly 30 years," Crystal Echo Hawk says of Washington's name change.
Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservationWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal..
US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American landThe justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
