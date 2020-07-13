Global  
 

Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logoThe NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name that the franchise has used since 1933 but long has been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups. Team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the franchise in 1999, had previously said he would never change the name but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's suburban...
