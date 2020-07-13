Global  
 

Pregnant YouTuber and influencer Nicole Thea dead at 24

WorldNews Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Pregnant YouTuber and influencer Nicole Thea dead at 24Tens of thousands of fans mourn her passing, noting she had a bright future ahead of her British social media influencer and YouTube star, Nicole Thea, has died. The 24-year-old was expecting her first child and was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement posted to Instagram. READ MORE: Husband has visceral reaction to wife's natural hair in YouTube video "To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away...
'Our hearts are broken': Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea dies at 24, family says

 Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea has died at 24, her family stated on her Instagram page, writing, "We are struggling to cope."
USATODAY.com
