Pregnant YouTuber and influencer Nicole Thea dead at 24
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of fans mourn her passing, noting she had a bright future ahead of her British social media influencer and YouTube star, Nicole Thea, has died. The 24-year-old was expecting her first child and was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement posted to Instagram. READ MORE: Husband has visceral reaction to wife’s natural hair in YouTube video “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away...
