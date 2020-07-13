|
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook confirms he tested positive for COVID-19
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19, the Houston Rockets star announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russell Westbrook American basketball player
NBA hoping to restart season July 31, according to report
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:04Published
NBA in talks with Disney to restart season at sports complex in Florida
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:05Published
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: Recovery rate in India improved to 63.02%
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
Lucknow girl, Divyanshi Jain tops CBSE class 12 results
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Pfizer, BioNTech get vaccine 'fast track' from FDA
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:02Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this