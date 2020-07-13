Global  
 

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook confirms he tested positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Russell Westbrook tested positive for COVID-19, the Houston Rockets star announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
